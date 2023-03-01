June 28, 1944—Feb. 22, 2023

WARRENSBURG — Carolyn Caudle (Azaert) Clodfelter, 78, formerly of Wilmington, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls, NY.

Carolyn was born on June 28, 1944, in Union County, NC, to the late Sandy and Penny Sanders Caudle. She was the youngest of ten children. Carolyn was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 25 years, Caroll (C.D.) Clodfelter.

Carolyn retired from Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company in Wilmington, NC, after working there for 25 plus years. In retirement, she and Caroll moved to Warrensburg, NY, to be closer to family and as a welcomed opportunity to slow down and appreciate life. She enjoyed basket weaving, birdwatching, cooking, gardening, reading, and spending quality time with her family. Carolyn will be greatly missed and always loved by everyone who knew her.

Survivors include sister, Joanne Hardey (John) of Pensacola FL; children: Doug Azaert (Aimee) of Warrensburg, NY, Tony Azaert of Glens Falls, NY, Lori Seal of Knoxville, TN, Eric Rorrer of Pulaski, VA, Kim Reece (Mark) of Newport, VA, Dee Bell (David) of Newport, NC, Cenda Clodfelter of Newport, NC; grandchildren: Brent Azaert, Weston Azaert, Trevor Azaert, Evan Seal, Jonathan Seal, Matthew Shepheard, Brittany Rorrer, Megan Rorrer, Alan Hartless, Anthony Hartless, Ashley McCoy, Chelsey Merriell, Ethan Merriell, Katy Bell, Jessie Armstrong, Chris Simpson, Emily Gilmore; eighteen great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a tree be planted in memory of Carolyn Clodfelter or a donation be made to the National Audubon Society to help save and protect birds. In honor of both Caroll and Carolyn Clodfelter, a celebration of life service will be held for them at a future date in Wilmington, NC. Celebration of life invitations will be sent prior to that time.