Aug. 30, 1935 — June 24, 2023

FORT EDWARD—Carolyn (Carpenter) Cutler, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 24, 2023 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Aug. 30, 1935 in Fort Edward, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late James and Alice (Regner) Carpenter.

Carolyn graduated from Fort Edward High School. On July 24, 1954, she married Warren “Buzz” Cutler in Fort Edward, and together they raised their family until his passing in 2013.

Carolyn liked keeping a beautiful home for her family. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Church and was active in many aspects there.

She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-children, and rarely missed a sporting event when they were playing. Most of all, she will be remembered for her caring and compassionate nature, her willingness to help others, and her selflessness in being a caretaker for her husband, siblings, and anyone in need.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Carolyn in predeceased by her brothers: Bill, John, Richard, Jim, Paul, Bart, Robert, and Joseph; and her sisters: Helen, Jean, and Kay.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons: David Cutler (Althea), Tim Cutler (Nancy), Bill Cutler (Diane), and Warren Cutler III (Julie); her grandchildren: David, Erin, Tim, Katie, Amy, Sara, Kristie, Kayleigh, and Elizabeth; her 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her brothers: Fran Carpenter (Doris) and Mickey Carpenter (Colleen); as well as her sisters: Sally Trainor, Cindy Baker (Kenny), and Jackie Pasterchick (Michael).

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, N.Y. 12828.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28 at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828, with Rev. Desmond Rossi officiating.

Rite of Committal will follow Mass at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

A reception will follow services on Wednesday at The Idle Hour Club.

Memorial donations in Carolyn’s name can be made to the Fort Edward Booster Club, 220 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

