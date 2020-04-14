Carolyn Ann Juckett
Aug. 27, 1931 — March 30, 2020

GRANVILLE — Carolyn Ann Juckett, 88, passed away at her home on March 30, 2020.

Carolyn was born on Aug. 27, 1931 in Granville, the daughter of Maurice and Mary (Gilbert) Doty.

Carolyn was well-known in Granville. She worked in several retail stores over the years and everyone loved her happy smile and fun-loving personality. She worked at J & J Lingerie, Toy Land, The Other Store and Scotties. Carolyn and Dave were known for their infamous road trips. It was nothing for them to hop in the car and go visit Carolyn’s sister Agnes In Las Vegas. When they arrived home, they would check in and be sure all was well and head off to New Hampshire for coffee with Karen in New Hampshire or Stephanie in Maine and back in the same day. She had a creative side which became apparent when she and Dave joined forces. One of the children’s favorite displays was a Santa, Mrs. Claus, Reindeer and sleigh which Dave cut out of wood and Carolyn painted. They placed it on the roof of their home for a brilliant Christmas display. And then there was the Halloween when Carolyn made a Morticia Addams costume, wore a black wig, bright red lipstick and covered her face with corn starch. She had her picture taken looking very Morticia like with no smile and her arms crossed. A couple Christmas’ ago Rosemary bought her a holiday “ugly” sweater and large red and green sequined slippers. Carolyn was thrilled and laughed and laughed when she put it on. Another Kodak moment. Fond memories will also be treasured of trips to Tinmouth Pond for family picnics and visits from the “Thayer boys”.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her siblings, Agnes VanGuilder, Helene Thayer and Madeline Crandall; her husband, Howard David Juckett; a son, Mark; and a daughter, Stephanie Brisindine.

Survivors include her children, Rosemary Baker (John), Dave (Kathy), Karen, Rebecca, Philip (Gwyn) all of Granville. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Carrie and Nick Juckett, Riann Cooper, April and Mark Baker, Danielle Russ, Tyler Taplin, Sarah and Mark Juckett, Max Juckett, Katie; and four great grandchildren, Dana and Sophia Bean, Braxton Baker and Damon Barlow. She will be missed by her brother, Dave Doty (Patricia).

Carolyn will be laid to rest with her husband, Howard, her son, Mark and her daughter, Stephanie in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery at a private graveside service.

