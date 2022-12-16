 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carolyn A. Utter

Dec. 27, 1961—Dec. 14, 2022

BALLSTON SPA — Carolyn A. Utter, 60, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. She was born in Ballston Spa, NY on Dec. 27, 1961, to Robert and Alice Utter.

She was predeceased by her parents. Carolyn is survived by her brothers: David Utter and Thomas Utter; nieces: Bethany, McKenzie, and Lindsie; and her cousin, Cheryl St. Amour (John).

Services will be private. Memorial contributions in memory of Carolyn may be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.

Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.

