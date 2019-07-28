November 10, 1924 — July 14, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Carolyn A. Miller, 94, passed away peacefully at the Home of the Good Shepherd in South Glens Falls on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Born Nov. 10, 1924 in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Wilda Hodgkins.
Carolyn grew up in Yeadon, Pennsylvania and graduated from Yeadon High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Pennsylvania. Carolyn married Herbert C. Miller from Pittsburgh in 1946 and they eventually settled in Wilmington, Delaware. They enjoyed 66 years together until Herb’s passing in 2013. While raising her four children, she received her master’s degree in special education from the University of Delaware. Carolyn was an accomplished classical pianist and would always give an impromptu concert for anyone who asked. She was a special education teacher at Mount Pleasant Jr. High School and taught piano at the Wilmington School of Music.
Carolyn enjoyed the years after Herb retired as they divided their time between Maine, South Carolina and Wilmington. They enjoyed traveling and took several trips to Europe by way of the Queen Elizabeth II. Carolyn was an avid bridge and Scrabble player. She rarely missed an episode of ‘Jeopardy’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and always amazed friends and family with her knowledge.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Carolyn is survived by her children, Creighton H. Miller of Nashville Tennessee, Ruth A. Driscoll (Stephen) of Queensbury, Randall R. Miller (Peggy) of Newark, Delaware and Susan C. Heffner (George) of Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Kevin (Katie), Colin, Brittany (Tyler), Kaitlyn (Graham), Danielle (RJ), Kristina and Emily; and several great-grandchildren.
Carolyn’s family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the Home of the Good Shepherd and Hudson Headwaters Health Network.
A private burial service will be held at the Lower Brandywine Cemetery, Delaware.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Cecelia’s Church, 3802 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885.
