July 12, 1957 — July 16, 2020
LAKE LUZERNE — After a life of selfless service to others, Carolyn A. Dingman passed away Thursday, July 16, in the presence of her loving family.
Born on July 12, 1957 in Mount Vernon, she was the daughter of the late John Francis and Mary Eileen (Hassan) Miraglia. She is predeceased by one nephew, David C. Miraglia.
Carolyn graduated from Hadley-Luzerne High School in 1975 and went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts degree in history from SUNY Plattsburgh as well as her Master’s Degree in Library Science from the University at Albany.
Carolyn spent 34 years as a librarian at Corinth Central School. Her library was the central gathering place of the high school for both students and staff. She served as chess club, yearbook and library club advisor, retiring in 2013. Carolyn was also active in her community, having served as past president of the HLSD Little League, was an active communicant of Holy Mother and Child Parish as well as a member of the V.F.W. Women’s Auxiliary.
Carolyn enjoyed 46 years with her best friend, her husband Dale J. Dingman. They were married September 22, 1979 at Holy Infancy Church in Lake Luzerne. Together Dale and Carolyn raised their two children, Jennifer and Sean. Carolyn’s warm and accepting nature created a “second home” where extended family and friends were welcome and greeted with kindness and generosity. Her home served as a destination for many holiday gatherings, Sunday football parties, barbecues, bonfires, Back Alley and Poker tournaments. Above all, Carolyn loved her family.
Survivors include her husband, Dale Dingman; daughter, Jennifer Dingman of Lake Luzerne; son, Sean Dingman of Glens Falls; one grandson, Bryce Duffy of Lake Luzerne; one sister, Joan Miraglia of Lake Luzerne; four brothers: Frank (Terry) Miraglia of Santa Rosa, California, Peter (Gayle) Miraglia of Guilderland, Richard (Denise) Miraglia of Lake Luzerne, Phillip (Lori) Miraglia of Woodstock, Georgia; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc. In adherence with New York state guidelines, masks must be worn, and capacity requirements maintained.
Funeral services will be conducted privately. Burial will be in Holy Infancy Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
