July 12, 1957 — July 16, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE — After a life of selfless service to others, Carolyn A. Dingman passed away Thursday, July 16, in the presence of her loving family.

Born on July 12, 1957 in Mount Vernon, she was the daughter of the late John Francis and Mary Eileen (Hassan) Miraglia. She is predeceased by one nephew, David C. Miraglia.

Carolyn graduated from Hadley-Luzerne High School in 1975 and went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts degree in history from SUNY Plattsburgh as well as her Master’s Degree in Library Science from the University at Albany.

Carolyn spent 34 years as a librarian at Corinth Central School. Her library was the central gathering place of the high school for both students and staff. She served as chess club, yearbook and library club advisor, retiring in 2013. Carolyn was also active in her community, having served as past president of the HLSD Little League, was an active communicant of Holy Mother and Child Parish as well as a member of the V.F.W. Women’s Auxiliary.