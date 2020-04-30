Carolyn A. Brown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 12, 1935 — April 26, 2020

WARRENSBURG — Carolyn A. ‘Anne’ Brown, 85, passed away Sunday morning, April 26, 2020, at Ft. Hudson Nursing Home, after a short illness.

She was born on March 12, 1935, in Kingsbury and was the daughter of Phillip and Florence DeLoria.

She was raised by her dad, and lived a big part of her life at Sun Canyon Ranch in Thurman. She helped take care of her siblings and when she was old enough, she worked at the Ranch as well.

She attended Warrensburg Central School, and graduated top of her class.

She worked at Ray’s Liquors for several years and then at Jack’s Liquors for over 20 years.

She raised five beautiful children and then some. Anyone who knew her loved her. She had the gift of gab but also would always lend an ear. She never judged and always accepted. She will truly be missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her.

In addition to her parents, aunts, uncles and cousins, she was predeceased by her husband, Ernest W. Brown, of 62 years; her sister, Kathryn (Katie) McCalmont; and grandson, Nicholas Bodenweiser.