Carolyn A. Brown

March 12, 1935 — April 26, 2020
WARRENSBURG — Carolyn A. ‘Anne’ Brown, 85, passed away Sunday morning, April 26, 2020, at Ft. Hudson Nursing Home, after a short illness.
She was born on March 12, 1935, in Kingsbury and was the daughter of Phillip and Florence DeLoria.
She was raised by her dad, and lived a big part of her life at Sun Canyon Ranch in Thurman. She helped take care of her siblings and when she was old enough, she worked at the Ranch as well.
She attended Warrensburg Central School, and graduated top of her class.
She worked at Ray’s Liquors for several years and then at Jack’s Liquors for over 20 years.
She raised five beautiful children and then some. Anyone who knew her loved her. She had the gift of gab but also would always lend an ear. She never judged and always accepted. She will truly be missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her.
In addition to her parents, aunts, uncles and cousins, she was predeceased by her husband, Ernest W. Brown, of 62 years; her sister, Kathryn (Katie) McCalmont; and grandson, Nicholas Bodenweiser.
She is survived by her five children, twins, Debbie and Mike, son, Ernie (Debby), daughters, “BooBoo” (Danny) and Katy (Carson); and one brother, Phillip DeLoria; plus several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She had resided at the Ft. Hudson Nursing Home since 2017. The love and compassion they showed her from day one was that of a family member, calling her “Annie”. The staff became a part of her family as well as ours. They truly made her feel at home and for that we will forever be grateful. Thank you to you all!
A graveside memorial will take place at St. Cecilia’s Cemetery in Warrensburg at the convenience of the family.
In loving memory of Carolyn, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090 or donations online.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
