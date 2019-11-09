{{featured_button_text}}
Caroll Kunemund

May 10, 1940 — Nov. 7, 2019 MOREAU — Caroll Kunemund, 79, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, surrounded by her family and beloved greyhounds.

Born on May 10, 1940 in Milford, New York, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Esther (Rider) Pangman.

On June 2, 1984, she married George Kunemund.

Caroll worked at USCI (CR Bard) for 17 years and was also a home health care aide.

She was very passionate about rescuing and fostering greyhounds. In total, Caroll and her husband rescued more than 110 greyhounds.

She loved gardening and arm wrestling her children’s friends. Caroll also enjoyed bird watching and most of all loved time spent with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Lewis, Gus, Millie, Polly and Dorothy.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, George Kunemund of Moreau; her children, Terri Lee Templeton (Michael Maglaras) of Connecticut, Kristine Reynolds (Philip) of Glens Falls, Joseph Cantz and his partner, Lucile Karner of Hudson Falls and Rich Cantz (Karen McKinley) of Maine; her grandchildren, Amanda Maglaras, Samuel Murphy, Christopher Reynolds, Sawyer Cantz, Joey Cantz and Jordan Cantz; a great-grandson, Brody Byrne; her sisters, Mary Smith and Joyce Earing; one niece, Karen Smith; one nephew, Doug Earing; and many other nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the funeral home.

A Graveside Service will follow at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Forever Home Greyhound Adoptions, Inc., 213 W. Fulton Road, Middleburgh, NY 12122.

Caroll’s family wishes to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga, the CR Wood Cancer Center, and a special thanks to Dr. Mark Quaresima of Moreau Family Health for his amazing support and strength.

