Sept. 22, 1928—May 13, 2021

CAMBRIDGE—Caroline Rosse Serotta was born in Palo Alto, California in 1928. She was the 7th of nine children born to Herman Rosse and Sophia Helena Luyt, Dutch citizens living temporarily in the United States to pursue their design careers in theater and landscape respectively. By 1931, the family returned to the Netherlands, to an area just outside of The Hague, where they remained through Caroline’s formative years. She and her family barely survived the Nazi occupation of Holland (1940—1945). Growing up during “The War”profoundly shaped her perspectives on morality, the value of time, and human frailty and potential.

While still attending school in occupied Holland, Caroline apprenticed with a goldsmith and she soon demonstrated her considerable talent as an artisan. In 1946 she received a full scholarship to Skidmore College on a work/study program. She became an adjunct professor in the jewelry department, where some of her first students were returning GI’s needing job training in skills that could accommodate their injuries. Her lesson plans regularly required her to make visits to a hardware store. The easiest one to get to on her bike was Farmer’s Hardware, Bernie Serotta’s store. Bernie and Caroline were married on June 5, 1951.