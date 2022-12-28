Caroline Naome (McKeighan) Sweeney

March 15, 1940—Dec. 22, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Caroline Naomi (McKeighan) Sweeney passed away on December 22, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born to Raymond and Elizabeth McKeighan on March 15, 1940 in Granville, NY.

Caroline is predeceased by her parents and older sister, Mary Lou LeGrys. She is survived by her younger brother, Harold “Mick” McKeighan and his wife, Joyce; nieces and nephews: Tom LeGrys, Barb (Steven) Pratt, Rob (Kathleen) LeGrys, Scott (Erin) McKeighan, and Courtney (Doug) McEuen. She is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews, many cousins, and countless friends who she loved like family.

Caroline graduated from Salem Washington Academy and attended UVM where she graduated with a B.A. in both English and Latin.

She pursued a long career as a legal assistant at Glens Falls Hospital and was well known for her attention to detail and excellent communication skills.

Her hobbies varied, but she always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Caroline was very active and enjoyed taking trips with friends over the years.

Caroline was known for her giving and compassionate nature. It was not unusual for her to show her appreciation by giving meaningful gifts. She was a master at keeping in touch with those both near and far. Caroline was also a “packing queen,” frequently sending packages to those she cared about, especially to those deployed overseas.

Caroline served on the Planning Board in South Glens Falls and on the board of Parks Heritage Federal Credit Union. She was active in the Rupert and South Glens Falls branches of the Methodist Church and the local Senior Center. Caroline will be dearly missed by so many. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring with details to follow at a later date.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home in Salem.