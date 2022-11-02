Sept. 24, 1939—Oct. 31, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Caroline A. (Suddard) Rabine, 83, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Born Sept. 24, 1939 in Fort Edward, NY, she was the daughter of the late Eldie and Florence (Jordan) Suddard.

Caroline was employed as a Finisher at Mallinkrodt (formerly National Catheter) for many years until her retirement.

On July 2, 1955, Caroline married Randolph “Zaba” Rabine, and together they raised their family until his passing in 2004.

Caroline loved playing bingo and going to the casino. She also kept a beautiful garden. Caroline was a CB Radio enthusiast for many years where she went by the handle “Mother of 8.” She adored her cat Bullet, who she rescued from the shelter. Most of all, Caroline loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Caroline is predeceased by her children; Richard Rabine, Elizabeth Dessaint, and Wayne Rabine, as well as her siblings; Kenneth Suddard, Eldie Suddard, Donald Suddard, Gloria Collard, Joyce Pliscofsky, and Darlene Light.

Left to cherish her memory are her children; Roberta Keyte (Jeff), Pauline Charpentier (Ed), Randy Rabine (Alisa), John Rabine (Sharon), Deanna Fleming (Richard), and Scott Rabine; as well as many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY.

Rite of Committal will follow Mass at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in Caroline’s name can be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Memorial donations in Caroline's name can be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.