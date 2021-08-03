Feb. 1, 1937—Nov. 27, 2019
BOWIE, MD — Carole Sue (Noxon) Kosisky of Bowie, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Crofton Care and Rehabilitation Center, Crofton, Maryland.
Carole is the daughter of the late Horace E. and Gladys M. Noxon; mother of Heidi Arthur Tayman and her husband, John, Bambi Arthur Jensen and Roxanne Surprenant Smith and her husband, Mark; sister of the late Nancy Bruehl and Craig Noxon; grandmother of Andrew S. Tayman and his wife, Trish, John A. Barney and the late Brian A. Tayman; great grandmother of Alexander Tayman, Wyatt Barney, and Zachary Tayman.
A graveside burial service is planned for Carole on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11 AM.
