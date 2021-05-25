Dec. 31, 1937—May 20, 2021
GANSEVOORT, NY—Carole J. Freeman, 83, of Gansevoort, NY, formerly of Clearwater, FL and Oxford, MA, passed away on May 20, 2021 at the Wesley Community, Saratoga Springs, NY.
Funeral service will be a graveside service held at St Roch’s Cemetery, 25 Federal Hill Rd., Oxford, MA 01540 on May 26, 2021 at 11 AM with Reverend Michael Roy officiating.
At Carole’s wish there will be no calling hours. Robert J. Miller Funeral Home, 366 School St., Webster MA. 01570 will be handling the funeral arrangements.
Carole was born in Boston, MA to the late John H. Sullivan and Geraldine F. (Quinlan) Sullivan on December 31, 1937. She was raised in Dorchester, MA and graduated from Jeremiah E. Burke in 1955. She went on to work after high school and finally retired from Leggett & Platt, formerly Webster Spring of Oxford. She married the love of her life Arthur on February 8, 1964.
Carole is survived by her son, John A. Freeman (Tammy) of Gansevoort. Grandchildren: Rebecca, Jessica, Jonna, Jack (aka the boy). Great Grandchildren: Lilly and Remy. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Arthur G. Freeman, Sr., and her son, Kenneth Frasier, and a brother, James L. Sullivan.
Carole was immensely proud of her Irish Heritage and words can not express the love she had for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gansevoort Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 172, Gansevoort, NY 12831. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nursing staff on D1 at Saratoga Hospital, the staff at the Wesley Community especially Shannon and Community Hospice staff members, Kathy, Sherri, and Brandi.
