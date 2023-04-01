Feb. 19, 1938—March 26, 2023
THE VILLAGES, FL — Carole E. (Gray) Dawson, 85, passed away on March 26, 2023 in The Villages, FL. She was born in Glen Falls, NY, the daughter of Hazel and Charles Wilson who basically raised her. Carole was a 1956 graduate of GF High School and was Methodist by faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Irv” Dawson. Their marriage lasted 55 1/2 wonderful years, 20 of which belonged to the United States Navy.
After Irv’s retirement from the Navy and both Carole and Irv’s retirement from the U.S. government, they retired to Singer Island (West Palm Beach), FL where they spent 16 fun-filled years prior to moving to The Villages in Central Florida where they enjoyed many more fun-filled years.
While on Singer Island, Carole served as President of the Palm Beach Shores Property Owners Association and also President of The Seasiders, a community service organization.
There will be no calling hours or service at Carole’s request. She will be inurned alongside her best friend and husband, “Irv” at Arlington National Cemetery.
It is Carole’s desire that donations in her memory be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital to help the children or to the ASPCA to help the animals in need.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be made at www.beyersfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.