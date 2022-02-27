June 18, 1947—Feb. 12, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Carole Beth Gerringer of Homestead Road in Saratoga Springs, passed away on Feb. 12, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, NY, on June 18, 1947, Carole was 74.

Carole loved to sing, listen to music, and play her instruments. Carole always loved to watch John Wayne movies and she was always willing to go out to get a Diet Coke. She had a way of telling everyone what to do and when to do it and everyone listened.

Carole loved and was loved by all her housemates, the staff at her home, and her day program. Carole has lived at AIM Services since 1990 and she attended Wilton Day Program through Saratoga Bridges since 1990.

Carole was laid to rest in the Temple Beth El Cemetery in Moreau, NY, on Feb. 20, 2022.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tunison Funeral Home, 105 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.