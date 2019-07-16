September 26, 1950 — July 15, 2019
LAKE GEORGE — CarolAnn R. Gipson, 68, of Lake George, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Sept. 26, 1950 in Brooklyn, the daughter of the late John and Lucy (Ackerman) Blozen. CarolAnn grew up in Brooklyn and attended catholic school. She was employed by TD Bank in Manhattan, working in the compliance department for over 20 years. She retired in 2007 and moved to Lake George to enjoy her retirement. CarolAnn enjoyed casinos and cruises with her mother-in-law, Thelma, and her sister, Susan. She had a very outgoing personality and made friends everywhere she went. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, CarolAnn was predeceased by her step-daughter, Dawn Golaszewski.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, James Gipson; her children, John Sleight and Stacy Elins (Phil); her stepchildren, James Gipson III (Theresa), Stephen Gipson and Stacey Vecchione (Daniel); son-in-law, Teddy Golaszewski; 13 grandchildren; sisters, Susan DeRiso and Phyllis Grasser; father-in-law, James Gipson; mother-in-law, Thelma Gipson; three sisters-in-law; four brothers-in-law; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family; and her beloved dog, Max.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, with a funeral service to immediately follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in CarolAnn’s memory.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
