Dec. 12, 1939 — May 9, 2020 SARATOGA SPRINGS—Carol (Wilhelm) Parkhurst, passed away on May 9, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center.

She was born on December 12, 1939 in Saratoga Springs. Carol is preceded in death by her husband Spencer Parkhurst, mother and stepfather; Helen G. (Lewandowski) and John D. Riordan and her father Ralph Wilhelm.

Carol is survived by her sister Diane V. Varney, stepson Aciel Parkhurst, several cousins, nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren.

She worked for various area new car dealerships and a local gravel bed. She loved her beagles, crafting, and her Facebook friends. Carol was a volunteer at the Wilton Heritage Society and was very proud of the pine tree that she and Spence donated from their front yard to be replanted at Gavin Park in Wilton.

Special thanks to the staff of Wesley Health Care Center on 2 Springs, Wesley Senior Services and the companions who brightened her days.

Donations may be made in Carol’s name to The Friends of Wilton Recreation Inc. c/o Town of Wilton, 22 Traver Road, Wilton, NY 12831, The Wilton Heritage Society, 5 Parkhurst Road, Wilton, NY 12831 or your local Animal Shelter.