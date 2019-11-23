Dec. 24, 1940 — Nov. 21, 2019 SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Carol Tatsey, 78, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on Dec. 24, 1940 in Middle Falls, she was the daughter of the late H. Calvin and Nina (Burch) Durham.
On Jan. 6, 1967, she married the love of her life, John Tatsey.
Carol enjoyed crocheting, sewing, cooking and baking.
In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by her daughter, Nina Lee Tatsey and her son, John Edward Tatsey.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 52 years, John Tatsey; her daughters, Tammy Blair (David), Tina Tatsey and Linda Marshall; her sons, Bruce Tatsey (Donna) and Lyndon Tatsey; along with 23 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren; her sisters, Nina Brownell of Gansevoort and Linda Hart of South Glens Falls; her brothers, Calvin Durham Sr. and his wife, Shelia of Fort Edward and Bruce Durham of Hudson Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
At Carol’s request there will be no services.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Carol’s memory can be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center C/O Glens Falls Hospital Foundation 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
