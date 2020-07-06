July 2, 2020

Carol Sturdy Becker, of Friends Lake, NY, died peacefully on July 2, 2020. She was 82 years old. Daughter of the late Richard and Mary Sturdy and the youngest of four children, she was born in Scotia and attended Scotia-Glenville High School. After graduating in 1955, she enrolled at the State University of New York at Farmingdale, where, on the very first day of classes, she met the love of her life, Jay Becker, who preceded her in death on April 6 of this year. Jay and Carol both earned degrees in Horticulture from Farmingdale and were married in 1959.

The Becker family quickly grew. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Debbie, into the world in 1961 and their second daughter, Susan, followed in 1966.