Dec. 19, 1930—Dec. 5, 2022

DENVER, CO — Carol (Perrot) Madden passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022 in Denver, CO, after a brief illness, two weeks prior to her 92nd birthday.

She was born in Redford, NY on December 19, 1930, one of seven children born to Charles Perrot and Justine LeBrun, who was from France. Carol spoke French before English and enjoyed conversing in French her entire life.

Growing up, Carol lived in New York City and Plattsburgh; following her high school graduation she returned to NYC where she started her tenure with Bell Atlantic, eventually transferring to Glens Falls where she met the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Madden. Carol and Bob were married in 1956 and began a family, raising their five children in Queensbury. She was a Registered Nurse at Glens Falls Hospital for over 30 years, where she made many great friends, and made a difference in the lives of her patients.

Carol was a beautiful skier and taught Bob how to ski on one of their first dates. They became founding members of the West Mountain Ski Patrol and brought their children up to be avid skiers as well. She and Bob traveled extensively, were outdoor enthusiasts, and enjoyed many years of hiking, tennis and golf. Carol became a dedicated golfer in her later years, playing, and often winning, tournaments into her 80’s. She took full advantage of her lifetime membership at the Glens Falls Country Club, enjoying many wonderful days and evenings with her abundant friends.

Carol is survived by her children: Lisa Madden (Don Brittingham) of Brunswick, ME, Karen Madden Donahue of Marshfield, MA, John Madden (Jane) of Shelburne, VT, and Julie Madden Brackley (Ryan) of Denver, CO. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, their son Steven Madden, and all her siblings. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and by her numerous nieces and nephews from the Barton, Dybas, and Perrotte families.

She lived for nearly 15 years at The Glen at Hiland Meadows, where she developed wonderful friendships with residents and staff.

A gathering will be held at the Glens Falls Country Club on Jan. 21, 2023, 4:00 p.m., to celebrate her life.