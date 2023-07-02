Sept. 26, 1926—June 9, 2023

ORMOND BEACH, FL — Carol (McCarty) Canale, 96, passed away June 9, 2023 at Halifax Hospice in Ormond Beach, FL. Born September 26, 1926 in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Daniel J. and Cora (Tracy) McCarty of South Glens Falls.

Carol was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy and was employed at the Western Union and Albany International where she retired as Assistant to the President of the company.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John J. Canale, her brother, Richard “Phil” McCarty, sister-in-law, Joyce McCarty, and sister, Miriam “Mim” Derocher.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Jeanne and husband Daniel Cox of Ormond Beach, FL; and sons: Michael “Mike” Canale and his companion Danielle Fitzgerald of Lake George, NY, and Anthony “Tony” DeMascoli of Edgerton, WI; her grandchildren: David Canale, John and wife Andrea Cox, Michael “Mikey” and wife Brianna Canale, Brittany Canale and her companion Logan Johnson and Daniel “Danny” Canale. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Emilie Canale, Charlie, Mae, Eddie Cox, Leighton and Sutton Canale, Lennox Johnson; her sister, Greta Rozell; as well as her nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY. Friends may arrive at 9:15 a.m. to greet the family before the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests making a donation in Carol’s name to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to St. Mary’s/St. Alphonsus Regional School, 10 Church St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

The family wishes to thank Halifax Health Hospice in Ormond Beach, FL for their compassion and loving care.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.