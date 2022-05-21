Dec. 25, 1949—May 17, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Carol M Gazzillo, 72, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side.

Born on December 25, 1949 in Glens Falls Hospital, proud daughter to Edward and Thelma Pronto and little sister to Linda, Judith and Duane. But if you asked Carol her date of birth she would tell you Dec. 25, 1950 stating “I was robbed; being born with only six days left in the year so it didn’t count.”

Carol took on a lot of roles in her life, not only was she a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and a loving friend to anyone lucky enough to be in her life.

Carol had various careers in her lifetime but the common theme was helping others. She took her love of cooking and became an entrepreneur opening up her own sandwich shop. When she felt she had fed the masses to capacity, she returned to her true calling in the healthcare field and became a Certified Nursing Assistant. Carol dedicated herself to helping care for Alzheimer patients for close to two decades.

In her free time you could find Carol during her favorite time of year by the pool with an iced tea or on the deck soaking up the sun and painting her nails while pressing her luck with scratch off tickets. Taking her winnings and planning her next oceanside adventure with family and friends.

Carol was someone who spoke straight and knew what she wanted. If you were lucky enough to have had her in your life you could always count on her to help you through any situation you may find yourself in. She was always willing to set time aside for you to listen and offer her unbiased opinion.

As we deal with our sadness and try to fill the impossible void left in all of us, we can rejoice knowing she has returned to the loving arms of “Boogie” once again. She will be missed and never forgotten.

Carol was predeceased by her parents Edward and Thelma Pronto, sister Linda Potvin and her loving husband Michael Gazzillo.

Carol is survived by her children: James and Tammy Gazzillo of Glens Falls, Scott Gazzillo of Ballston Spa and Mark Gazzillo of South Glens Falls; grandchild Brandon Gazzillo of Glens Falls, step-grandchild Cody Ferlo.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Mark Gazzillo and daughter-in-law Tammy Gazzillo for providing her the special and loving care only a loved one could.

Funeral service will be conducted May 23, 2022 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury NY, followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Michaels Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.