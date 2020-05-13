× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 29, 1935 — May 10, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Carol M. Carlino, 84, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020, after a short illness, with her family by her side.

Carol was born on July 29, 1935 to the late George and Edna (Dandrow) Johnson in Albany. She was a stay-at-home Mom for many years to raise her children. She later returned to the work force for several years with the American Cancer Society and then on to her later career with the NYS OMRDD. She and husband, Don, enjoyed many winter trips to Florida after their retirement. Over the years, Carol was involved with much volunteering, especially at St. James Church and School in Albany.

Carol was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She tended to her husband’s severe medical needs for decades, after taking in her younger siblings for a time when their parents died at a young age.

Since her husband’s passing in 2016, Carol enjoyed living at The Terrace at the Glen in Queensbury. She was very popular and made many friends there, who will also miss her.