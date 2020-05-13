July 29, 1935 — May 10, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Carol M. Carlino, 84, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020, after a short illness, with her family by her side.
Carol was born on July 29, 1935 to the late George and Edna (Dandrow) Johnson in Albany. She was a stay-at-home Mom for many years to raise her children. She later returned to the work force for several years with the American Cancer Society and then on to her later career with the NYS OMRDD. She and husband, Don, enjoyed many winter trips to Florida after their retirement. Over the years, Carol was involved with much volunteering, especially at St. James Church and School in Albany.
Carol was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She tended to her husband’s severe medical needs for decades, after taking in her younger siblings for a time when their parents died at a young age.
Since her husband’s passing in 2016, Carol enjoyed living at The Terrace at the Glen in Queensbury. She was very popular and made many friends there, who will also miss her.
Carol was the loving wife of the late Donald Carlino, Sr. for 60 years. She is survived by her children: Kathleen (Paul) Heaphy, Donna (David) Jurczynski, and Donald (Aprile) Carlino, Jr.; her grandchildren: Joseph (Emily) Heaphy, Brian (Stacy) Heaphy, and David (Alex) Heaphy, Courtney (Joshua) Speed, Lauren, Carli, and John Jurczynski, Nicholas Carlino and Lauren and Daniel Saleem; her great-grandchildren: Liam and Nolan Heaphy, and Jackson Speed; her siblings: Ronald (Ruth) Johnson, Gail (Arthur Benoit) Matteo, and Dawn O’Connor; sisters-in-law: Mary Johnson and Patricia Evans; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Carol was predeceased by her brother, George Johnson, and in-laws Joseph Matteo, Joseph O’Connor, Anthony (Marilyn) Carlino, Rosemary (Joseph) Vita, and Edward Evans.
Due to current circumstances, a celebration of Carol’s life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208. To send a special message of condolence to the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.