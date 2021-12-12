Carol Linda Nason

Marach 4, 1944 - Dec. 7, 2021

ARGYLE — Carol Linda Nason, 77, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home with her twin sister by her side.

Born on March 4, 1944, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Leona (McLenithan) Barker.

She graduated from Argyle Central High School, class of 1963.

In February of 1997, Carol married Howard Nason.

Carol was a member of the North Argyle Community Church.

She enjoyed family outings with the nieces and nephews. She worked at the Argyle Pleasant Valley Nursing Home for 10 years.

In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by her brother, Frank Arnold Barker, foster brother, Ralph Hover, foster sister, Alice Hover Wilson.

Left to cherish her memory include her sister, Coral Grinnell and her husband, Dale, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. The family is requesting that everyone wears a mask.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. following the calling hour at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.

Memorial donations in Carol's memory can be made to North Argyle Community Church, 335 County Rte 44, Argyle, NY 12809.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Fort Hudson Nursing Home for their care and compassion during Carol's stay there.

To view Carol's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.