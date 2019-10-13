Aug. 26, 1929 — Oct. 10, 2019
THURMAN — Carol L. Cameron, 90, of Bowen Hill Road, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.
Born Aug. 26, 1929 in Thurman, she was the daughter of the late Irvin and Pearl (Pelletier) Baker.
She married John D. Cameron on April 8, 1950 in Bolton Landing and the couple resided in Thurman their entire lives.
Carol was a talented seamstress and worked many years at the Warrensburg Shirt Factory.
She absolutely adored her family and spending time with her nieces and nephews who affectionately referred to her as “Nana.” She also enjoyed making clothing for her many dolls, her dogs, and word searches.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband of 48 years, John Cameron; as well as siblings, Beulah Vaughn, Wendell Baker, Donovan Baker, Gilbert Baker, Percy Baker, and Walter Baker.
She is survived by her brother, Stuart Baker and his wife, Doris of Thurman; her special niece, Jonelle Bacon and her husband, Larry of Warrensburg; her great nieces and nephew, Kailey, Kara, and Cody Bacon; and sister-in-law, Joyce Baker; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Carol’s family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Warrensburg Cemetery.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.
