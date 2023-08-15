May 20, 1948—August 10, 2023

FORT ANN, NY — Carol Jean Toben Mattison, 75, of Fort Ann passed away on Aug. 10, 2023 at Glen Falls Hospital.

She was born May 20, 1948 in Glens Falls, NY, to George Richard Toben and wife, Loretta Nellie DeLorme Toben. She grew up in Whitehall and graduated from Whitehall High School in 1966. She held a number of jobs over the years including working at J & J Lingerie and Sheridan Catheter, but the most rewarding work she did was taking care of her grandchildren and several other children of friends in her Fort Ann community.

She married her loving husband, Glenn Mattison, on Valentine’s Day in 1998. She was a homemaker, first and foremost, and will forever be remembered for the love, care and kindness she bestowed upon anyone who graced the doorway of her home. She was the most humble, thoughtful and loving mother, wife, and friend. She loved her flowers, birds and her pets, especially her dog, Sassy. Her daughters never left her presence, be it in person, a telephone call or text message, without an “I love you more” from her.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Glenn William Mattison of Fort Ann; daughters Carole Orvin of Laurinburg, North Carolina, Deborah Snow of Queensbury, New York, Stephanie Frost of Granville, New York and Lori Pierson of Queensbury, New York; stepchildren Glenn Mattison, Jr. of Glens Falls, New York, Kelly Mattison, Scott Mattison and Christine Stevenson of Fort Ann, New York, Vickie Dibble of Hartford, New York and Chuck Mattison of Hudson Falls, New York; grandchildren Taylor Monroe Rowse, Whitney Monroe, Dylan Frost, Cody Pierson, Logan Pierson, Timothy Orvin, Joshua Andrew, Shay Andrew and Donald Orvin. Step-grandchildren Nate Mattison, Joe Mattison and Jamie Mattison, Jason Mattison, Christopher Mattison, Faith Mattison, Nicholas Mattison, Bruce Winchell, Brian Winchell, Georgie Knapp, Callie Knapp, Adam Knapp, Brandon Stevenson, Jenna Stevenson, Charlie Mattison and Isabelle Mattison, and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, along with close friends, Richard Lewis Whitney and wife, Sandra Kay Whitney and lifelong friend, Jacquelyn Jones.

She was predeceased by her parents, her sisters, Joan Blanchette and Joyce Rozell, her brother George (Sonny) Toben, her grandson, Richard Orvin, and her son-in-law, Donald Pierson.

The family will receive friends at Mason Funeral Home in Fort Ann from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16. A celebration of her life will follow at her favorite place, her home, for all who would like to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society (donate.cancer.org), or the charity of your choice.