1934—2022

GLENS FALLS — Carol Jane Brilling Spellacy, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Carol was born on September 21, 1934 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Coyer) Brilling. She grew up in Glens Falls and graduated from Glens Falls High School.

She went on to work for Dr. Ernest Higgins, DDS in Glens Falls for many years and later when the family had grown, she worked at Joy Store.

Carol married her childhood friend, Ralph F. Spellacy, on April 8, 1955. Together they raised a family of born, bought and borrowed; their home was always open to anyone who needed a place to grow. Carol loved to cook, especially Sunday dinners for the family but her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings: Olga (Brilling) Ross, Robert Brilling, Peter Brilling, Burt Brilling and Connie (Brilling) Camp along with her late husband, Ralph F. Spellacy.

She is survived by her children: Pamela Higgins-Brown (William Brown), Robert (Michelle) Spellacy, Matthew Spellacy, Kyle (Colleen) Spellacy, Debbie Passino, and Nicole Howard; her grandchildren: Courtney Higgins (Eric Triola), Chelsea Higgins, Camden Touart, Nikolas and Casey Howard and her great-grandchildren: Terry Wyatt Ide, Cecelia Ide and Declan Triola; one sister, Barbara (Brilling) Schultz; several cousins; and many nieces and nephews, also survive her.

At Carol’s request, there will be no viewing and interment will be in Pine View Cemetery.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date with family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s—Dementia Chapter of Northeastern NY or Adirondack Save a Stray.

The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude for all of her caregivers at the Washington Center in Argyle.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.