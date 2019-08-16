Carol J. Ives

Oct. 9, 1939 — Aug. 10, 2019 MANCHESTER, NH — On Aug. 10, 2019, Carol Ann Johnston Ives was freed from pain as she was welcomed home by our Lord God, who created everything beautiful. Carol was born Oct. 9, 1939 to Ralph and Frances (Bromley) Johnston. She grew up in Hudson Falls, graduating from HFHS, class of 1957. She was a wonderful homemaker who also chose to raise her family in Hudson Falls.
Carol married her best friend, James Ives, on Oct. 12, 1983. They spent 40 happy years together, moving from Hudson Falls and South Glens Falls to Rome, New York, as well as the Nashua-Manchester, New Hampshire area after Jim’s retirement. Together they navigated life’s ups and downs with humor and tenacity. With Jim’s loving support, Carol bravely fought a myriad of health issues over the last 30 years.
In each area where Carol and Jim lived, she was an active church member, serving Christ in different capacities, most recently in the Londonderry United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, music, reading, feeding and watching the birds, playing Scrabble and other word games, and going out to lunch and shopping with friends that she easily made. Carol has been described as “kind and caring”, “witty”, “a spitfire”, “a tough cookie” and “a force to be reckoned with”.
While Carol did work outside the home at different jobs through the years, she believed her most important roles were that of wife and very loving mother to Lisa (Anthony) White, Sue Mandolare, Jayme (Carol) Allen and Jennie (Bill) Britton. To her 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, she was known as Mémé.
She was predeceased by her parents, as well as her siblings, Dorothy (Robert) Lee, Robert Johnston, Marilyn (Roland) O’Neil; grandson, Jaymes R. Patchen; and nephew, Joseph Rath. Besides her devoted husband, her children and their spouses, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Shirley Johnston, and several nieces and nephews. She is and will continue to be greatly missed.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Londonderry UM Church, 258 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, NH. In Carol’s memory, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The family would like to sincerely thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for their professionalism, dedication and compassion shown to Carol and her family over the years, and particularly in the last weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.