Carol J. (Cole) DuPrey

Aug. 8, 1944—May 7, 2022

OLATHE, KS — Carol J. (Cole) DuPrey, 77, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2022 surrounded by her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel.

