March 28, 1956 — Feb. 6, 2020

HARTFORD — Carol Geneva McDonald passed away on Feb. 6, 2020 at her home after fighting a long, hard battle with cancer.

Carol was born on March 28, 1956 in Glens Falls, New York, the daughter of the late Clarence and Charlotte (Smith) VanGuilder.

She worked at many local places throughout the years. She was a housekeeper at the Pine Grove Motel, she worked at Indian River Nursing Home and Tatko Slate Co.

Her hobbies were watching westerns, “Law and Order”, and many other shows she enjoyed on television. Crosswords and picture puzzles were also a favorite way to pass the time for Carol. She looked forward to the Washington County Fair and the Hebron Firemen’s Auction as well as spending time with her family.