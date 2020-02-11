March 28, 1956 — Feb. 6, 2020
HARTFORD — Carol Geneva McDonald passed away on Feb. 6, 2020 at her home after fighting a long, hard battle with cancer.
Carol was born on March 28, 1956 in Glens Falls, New York, the daughter of the late Clarence and Charlotte (Smith) VanGuilder.
She worked at many local places throughout the years. She was a housekeeper at the Pine Grove Motel, she worked at Indian River Nursing Home and Tatko Slate Co.
Her hobbies were watching westerns, “Law and Order”, and many other shows she enjoyed on television. Crosswords and picture puzzles were also a favorite way to pass the time for Carol. She looked forward to the Washington County Fair and the Hebron Firemen’s Auction as well as spending time with her family.
She was predeceased by parents; seven siblings, Clarence, Jimmy and Johnny, Esther Andrews, Joan Cook, Maryann Rivers and Lorraine McKeighan; her loving husband of 32 years, Franklyn; and her infant son, Franklyn Jr. Survivors include her three daughters, Carol Martell (Ron) of Whitehall, Mary Forrest (William) of Hartford, Cynthia McDonald (Glenn Gadzinski) of Hebron; and her son, Wilbur McDonald (Jennifer) of Salem. She was blessed with eight grandchildren; Henry Forrest Jr. (Erica), Brittany Forrest (Lenn), Cheryl Barney (Caleb), James, Ethan, Elizabeth, Kyle Smith and Jonathan Bowling Jr.; and her great grandchildren, Navayah Forrest, Hunter Winchell and Leo Barney. She is also survived by her siblings, Louise Matteson, Maggie Richardson (Art), Dorothy O’Sick, Shirley Monroe (Dave), Debbie Crum and Vicky O’Dell (Rick), Ralph VanGuilder Sr. (Betty) and Evelyn VanGuilder.
During her difficult times she had great helpers that the family would like to thank, Belinda Martindale (Randy), Patricia Bates, Roxanne Belden and Charlotte Casapello (Samuel).
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
