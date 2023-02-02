Dec. 28, 1931—Jan. 26, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Carol Elmer, 91, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward.

Carol was born Dec. 28, 1931 and raised in Utica, the daughter of Joseph and Mabel (Cooper) Hasenauer.

In 1951, she married Clayton Elmer (Ilion, NY) and enjoyed 61 years of marriage until his passing in 2010. They lived in Utica until moving the family to Glens Falls in 1971.

Being an LPN was a dream of hers, after many years out of school and raising her family, she achieved that goal. They owned Clay’s Family Market in Glens Falls before moving to Mentor, MN, where for a few years helped their daughter and her husband with their resort and marine.

After going blind for the last two years, Carol lived alone and was most capable of managing around the house and preparing her own meals. Glens Falls Association for the Blind was a great help for the continuing stay at her home. She enjoyed listening to books on tape and she was able to participate in a book club.

With help from her church family, Carol was able to attend many events at Church of the Messiah, where she had been a member since 1973 and seldom missed a Sunday service thanks to her youngest son. She took an active part at church in many activities including serving on the Alter Guild and Daughters of the Kings as well as participating in their book club.

Carol enjoyed sewing, needlepoint for which she took several ribbons for, ceramics, genealogy, machine and hand knitting, belonged to the Knitting Club in Crookston, MN, where she also taught machine knitting and bowled most of her adult life. One of her hobbies was stamp collecting after she took over her father’s stamp collection, and then joined a stamp club in Glens Falls. She was past Assembly Officer in Daughters of Rebekah, the auxiliary of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.

In addition to her parents, her brother, William Hasenauer and her husband, Clayton, she was predeceased by her son, Russell Elmer.

Carol is survived by her five children: Marjorie Durling (Paul) of Hartford, NY, Cynthia Tyler (David) of Crookston, MN, Richard Elmer (Carolina) of Queensbury, Carlton Elmer of Glens Falls and Doreen Abbott (Sam) of Owensboro, KY; her grandchildren: Michael Tyler, Stephanie Strand, Jason Elmer, Hannah Elmer, Sam, Abbott and Nicole Abbott. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Scott Tyler, Kaley Strand, Tyler Strand, Wieland Elmer, Owen Elmer Smith, Daemon Abbott and Curtis Abbott.

At this time, there will not be any services until the spring when all of her children can gather.

Memorials can be made in her memory to the Glens Falls Association for the Blind, 144 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at our website sbfuneralhome.com.