November 2, 1928 — April 28, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Carol Edie Henderson, 90, of Queensbury, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Born in Cambridge on Nov. 2, 1928, Carol was the daughter of the late Harold and Edna Lewis Edie.
Carol was raised and educated in Cambridge and after graduation, she attended Bob Jones University. She became a registered nurse at the New England Baptist Hospital School of Nursing, located in Boston.
She was employed by the Glens Falls Hospital for many years until her retirement in 1993.
Carol was a devoted member of Community Chapel of West Glens Falls for many years. She found a second home at the church and cared very much for her church family. She played the piano, was on the sessions board and volunteered in multiple capacities at the church. She was an active member of the Christian Women’s Ministry and enjoyed Bible study at the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls.
In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by her brother, David Edie; son-in-law, Kenneth Nichols; and a young son, John D. Henderson.
Survivors include her children, Rita Henderson of West Covina, California, Robert Henderson of Metlakatla, Alaska, Thomas (Lisa) Henderson of West Palm Beach, Florida and Joan Henderson Nichols of Millis, Massachusetts; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and her cat, Lady.
A memorial service to celebrate Carol’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Community Chapel of West Glens Falls, 55 Main St., Queensbury.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Community Chapel of West Glens Falls, 55 Main St., Queensbury, NY 12804 and SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
Arrangements are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury.
To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
