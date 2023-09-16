Carol E. Gorham

Dec. 5, 1943 - Sept. 12, 2023

LAKE LUZERNE - Carol Elizabeth Gorham passed away at home on September 12, 2023, at the age of 79.

She was a kind, generous woman who will be remembered for giving her all to those she knew and loved. It was difficult to say goodbye, but we find comfort knowing she has reunited with the love of her life James Gorham, who passed on December 20, 2009.

Born on December 5, 1943, in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Merle and Catherine (Houlihan) Brown. Carol graduated from Maple Hill High School in Castleton, NY as the Salutatorian of her class. She was offered an Academic Scholarship to pursue a college education, but instead chose the role of wife and mother, her life-long dream.

Her annual vacation to Roaring Brook Ranch with her father, led to meeting her handsome cowboy, Jim, at age 14. They married on November 24, 1962, at the Holy Infancy Church in Lake Luzerne, NY with a reception held at the Hitching Post in Lake Vanare.

Carol was the proud mother of: Michael (Lynette) Gorham of Fort Edward, Kelli Gorham (Tom Melita) of Fort Edward, Cindy (Bob) Fearman of Queensbury, and Kim (Mike) Zilm of Lake George; five grandchildren: Wyatt Gorham, Tanner and Carson Fearman, Morgan and Alli Zilm. We will proudly remember our mom, "Grammy", as the fierce protector of our family.

Carol dedicated her heart and soul to family and community throughout her life with love and passion.

She worked at Hadley-Luzerne Central School for 17 years as a Special Education teacher assistant alongside good friend, Patti Polunci, where she left a lasting heartfelt impression on many students and faculty. For over 30 years she was the Director of the H-L Youth Commission Program which impacted countless children and their families. The program offered experiences that included summer day camp, numerous field trips and educational workshops. She was a founding member of the Hadley-Luzerne "Mom's Club" as well as the Athletic Booster Club.

An ultimate fan of her grandchildren and their teammates at every sporting event in Hudson Falls, Lake George and Queensbury. She will be remembered as the "Great Team Baker" providing a huge basket full of home baked cookies, brownies and treats after every basketball, soccer, volleyball, softball, lacrosse, and hockey game.

She enjoyed her time as a photographer at Roaring Brook Ranch, attending local rodeos, square dancing in younger years, crafting, reading, and baking, especially her famous Christmas cookies. She also treasured her six-week camping vacation to Florida with Jim and friends.

The family would like to express special gratitude to caregiver, Maggie Fahlmann. Your kind and compassionate friendship over the last year had an immeasurable impact on mom, a heartfelt thank you. We would also like to thank the entire staff at High Peaks Hospice.

Calling hours will be held at Brewer Funeral Home, 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne on Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. with a service following at 5:00 p.m., all are welcome. Private burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol Gorham's name to the Hadley-Luzerne Scholarship Fund, PO Box 200, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.