QUEENSBURY — Carol Bennett Stephenson, of Queensbury, entered eternal life on May 10, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born and raised in Glens Falls and was the daughter of Kenneth Bennett and Marie Leroux Bennett. Carol was a graduate of Glens Falls High School, class of 1967. She worked in sales and was a homemaker. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Fort Edward.

In addition to her loving husband Richard, Carol is survived by her children: Laurie Baird and Brian Stephenson of Tucson, Arizona; and Michelle (John) DeLuca and Karen (Barry) Lange of South Glens Falls; by her grandchildren, Noah DeLuca and Riley Clark, and by her brother, Isaiah Michael (Barbara) Bennett.

Sincere gratitude is offered most specially to friend and caregiver Patty Bills; Dr. Darci Gaiotti-Grubbs of the C. R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital; and Ginger and the staff of High Peaks Hospice.

Contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

A memorial Mass will be postponed to a later date due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19.

Inurnment was held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Troy.