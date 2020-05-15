QUEENSBURY — Carol Bennett Stephenson, of Queensbury, entered eternal life on May 10, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born and raised in Glens Falls and was the daughter of Kenneth Bennett and Marie Leroux Bennett. Carol was a graduate of Glens Falls High School, class of 1967. She worked in sales and was a homemaker. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Fort Edward.
In addition to her loving husband Richard, Carol is survived by her children: Laurie Baird and Brian Stephenson of Tucson, Arizona; and Michelle (John) DeLuca and Karen (Barry) Lange of South Glens Falls; by her grandchildren, Noah DeLuca and Riley Clark, and by her brother, Isaiah Michael (Barbara) Bennett.
Sincere gratitude is offered most specially to friend and caregiver Patty Bills; Dr. Darci Gaiotti-Grubbs of the C. R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital; and Ginger and the staff of High Peaks Hospice.
Contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
A memorial Mass will be postponed to a later date due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19.
Inurnment was held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Troy.
Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
