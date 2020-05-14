Carol Bennet Stephenson
QUEENSBURY—Carol Bennet Stephenson, of Queensbury, entered eternal life on May 10, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born and raised in Glens Falls and was the daughter of Kenneth Bennet and Marie Leroux Bennet. Carol was a graduate of Glens Falls High School, class of 1967. She worked in sales and was a homemaker. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Edward.

In addition to her loving husband Richard, Carol is survived by her children: Laurie Baird and Brian Stephenson of Tucson, Arizona; and Michelle (John) DeLuca and Karen (Barry) Lange of and by her grandchildren, Noah Deluca and Riley Clark.

Sincere gratitude is offered most specially to friend and caregiver Patty Bills; Dr. Darci Gaiotti-Grubbs of the C. R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital; and Ginger and the staff of High Peaks Hospice.

Contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to Hight Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls.

A memorial Mass will be postponed to a later date due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19.

Inurnment was held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Troy.

Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Stephenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

