Jan. 1, 1930—April 6, 2023

WHITEHALL — Carol B. Greenough passed away at home on April 6, 2023.

Carol was born Jan. 1, 1930 in Geneva, NY the first child of the late Albert L. and Beulah Rose Boyer. The family lived in Penn Yan, NY until moving to Auburn, NY in 1941. Carol was a 1947 graduate of Auburn East High School.

In 1949 she married Robert H. Mowatt II with whom she had three children.

In 1967, Carol married the Rev. George E. Greenough of Whitehall and moved there with her family.

Her community activities, in addition to church work, included the Chamber of Commerce (Secretary and President), President of Meals on Wheels and President and Treasurer of the Historical Society of Whitehall. Carol was a partner in G&M Photos. As a member of the Presbyterian Church, she was an Elder and Treasurer, as well as a member of the church choir. For many years she secured funding for the annual Whitehall Festival and Music in the Park.

Carol and her husband, on his retirement in 1983, began The Whitehall Independent Newspaper. After George’s death in 1986, she and her family continued operation until 1989.

In 1985 she became Village and Town of Whitehall’s first Heritage Area Director and Village Grants Administrator. She also participated in writing the local historic preservation law.

In 1988 Carol became the Director of Skenesborough Museum. In 1989 she became Director of the Whitehall Housing Authority. She was a member of the board of the Washington County Tourism Association, honorary member of Alpha Epsilon Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma since 1975, a Founding Director of Grace LeGendre Endowment Fund, Inc. and a Commissioner of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.

As well as a genuine affinity for the Whitehall community and preserving the history of it, knitting and reading were her primary hobbies but family was foremost in her life.

Carol was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Jeanne B. Hampson of Auburn, NY, and her husband of 19 years, George Greenough. Carol is survived by her children: Robert H. Mowatt III and his wife, Jane of Whitehall, Thomas A. Mowatt of Clemons and Rebecca G. Dunscombe and her husband Edward of Amsterdam, NY; grandchildren: Justin Mowatt (Allison) of Queensbury, Jan Putorti (James) of Guilderland NY, Jared Mowatt (Shannon) of Whitehall, Jenna Mowatt (Shaun) of Cardiff By the Sea, CA and Dean G Farrell (Kirsten) of Saratoga; great-grandchildren: Giuliana and Anthony Putorti, Aiden, Thea, Lark and Kross Mowatt.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to either the Grace LeGendre Endowment Fund c/o Barbra Ziegler, 44 Glen Road, Yonkers, NY 10704, The Whitehall Free Library, 12 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887, or The Historical Society of Whitehall, c/o Joan Douglas, Box 238, Whitehall, NY 12887.

Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams Street in Whitehall. A memorial service will also be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Whitehall Methodist Church, with committal ceremony at the Clemons Cemetery following the memorial service.

