FAIRVIEW, N.C. — Carol Avigdor, 72, passed away on Sept. 23, 2019 in Fairview, North Carolina.
Carol enjoyed and was very devoted to her family. She was a warm and loving person. Everyone she met enjoyed her company and will remember good times laughing with her. Carol enjoyed cooking, especially for family gatherings. She and her husband, David, had wonderful times dancing, especially at The Stony Creek Inn and their favorite New Year's Eve party in Maine.
Carol was born and attended school in West Pittston, Pennsylvania. She lived in the Wyoming Valley, Pennsylvania, Northern, New Jersey, Day, Lake Luzerne and for the past three years in Weaverville, North Carolina. After a career in office automation, Carol and David owned and operated The Old Salmon Inn, a fine dining restaurant in Day. She later held the elected office of Town Clerk in the Town of Day for 10 years. She also held positions in the Saratoga County Clerk's office.
Carol is survived by her husband of 34 years, David Avigdor; her daughter, Barbara Nemeth; Barbara's fiancé, Brandon Glendye; and her father, William Romanski. Carol was predeceased by her mother, Eleanor (Van Why) Romanski.
