NORTH CREEK — Carol Anne Collins, 82, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in the caring community of Elderwood of North Creek. She was born in Brooklyn NY to Anna and Einar Abrahamson and was the middle child of five children.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Donald and Harry Abrahamson, son John Collins and grandson Richard Collins.

Carol is survived and lovingly remembered by her son Richard Collins, Dunedin FL; daughter Donna Cleveland, Chestertown NY; sister Joan Gahan, Winter Garden FL; brother Ronnie Abrahamson, Monroe NY; granddaughters: Jennifer Collins, TX, Samantha Collins, Staten Island, NY, Keri Cleveland, Albany, NY; grandsons: Adam Collins Glens Falls, NY, Brian Collins, Glens Falls, NY; great-granddaughter Kailey Jae Staten Island, NY; and many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to being a homemaker Carol worked in various retail businesses while raising her three children in Brooklyn, NY. She was very close with her sister and enjoyed many family activities and vacations together. Carol moved to the Adirondacks in 1990 and faithfully cared for her mother until her passing in 1995. Carol enjoyed walking it was a passion she continued throughout her life, putting many miles on her walker in the Elderwood neighborhood halls.

Before her illness Carol enjoyed reading, listening to music, singing, dancing, decorating, thrift store shopping, and many great times out and about with her good friends Rita Leddick and DeEtta VanGuilder.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff and administration of Elderwood of North Creek for their attentive and loving care during Carol’s residence, as well as High Peaks Hospice, and Fr. John O’Kane of St. James Catholic Church for his visit, anointment and blessing during her final days.

At Carol’s request, there will be no calling hours. Instead, do something kind for someone today in remembrance of her.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.