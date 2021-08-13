 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carol Ann (Smith) Healey
0 entries

Carol Ann (Smith) Healey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carol Ann (Smith) Healey

June 23, 1945—Aug. 8, 2021

SUMMERVILLE, SC — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mom, Carol Ann (Smith) Healey, on August 8, 2021 at her daughter’s home in SC. She was the lone survivor of her clan and is now reunited with them and our Lord and Savior.

Born and raised in Fort Edward, NY on June 23, 1945 to parents: Joe and Philippa Smith, that was rust, not red hair her father would say, being the baby of five siblings.

Carol graduated from Fort Edward High School, class of 1963, and continued her education at Mary McClellan Hospital School of Nursing obtaining her LPN in 1964. She was meant for that career.

She had many interests and hobbies. She loved to travel, her favorite trip being her trip to Ireland (the homeland) with her sister, Kathleen and nieces, Kathy and Colleen. She was a sports enthusiast and a lover of the written word. Her wit and sense of humor were unmatched. Her memory was truly amazing, as she could tell you a story from the 1970’s and know every word said and everyone involved. I don’t think she ever went anywhere that she didn’t run into someone she knew.

Carol was predeceased by her parents, Joe and Philippa Smith; sisters: Marnie Smith, Jane McCurry, Ruthie Miles, Patsy Tierney, Kathleen Hammond; nephew, Jack Miles; nieces: Colleen (McCurry) Newidomy and Deb (Hammond) Amell.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Tim Healey, Sean Healey, Colleen and her husband, Jim (who she adored and thought of as her own) Duckett, and Edward (Tobey) Healey. Grandchildren: Spencer, Brenna and Megan Healey, Colton Holmes and Abby Healey; many nieces; nephews; cousins and special friends, to include her bestie, Carol Hogan James.

There are no services scheduled, but will be planned at the convenience of her daughter.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

You might be giving yourself jet lag at home

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News