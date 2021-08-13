June 23, 1945—Aug. 8, 2021
SUMMERVILLE, SC — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mom, Carol Ann (Smith) Healey, on August 8, 2021 at her daughter’s home in SC. She was the lone survivor of her clan and is now reunited with them and our Lord and Savior.
Born and raised in Fort Edward, NY on June 23, 1945 to parents: Joe and Philippa Smith, that was rust, not red hair her father would say, being the baby of five siblings.
Carol graduated from Fort Edward High School, class of 1963, and continued her education at Mary McClellan Hospital School of Nursing obtaining her LPN in 1964. She was meant for that career.
She had many interests and hobbies. She loved to travel, her favorite trip being her trip to Ireland (the homeland) with her sister, Kathleen and nieces, Kathy and Colleen. She was a sports enthusiast and a lover of the written word. Her wit and sense of humor were unmatched. Her memory was truly amazing, as she could tell you a story from the 1970’s and know every word said and everyone involved. I don’t think she ever went anywhere that she didn’t run into someone she knew.
Carol was predeceased by her parents, Joe and Philippa Smith; sisters: Marnie Smith, Jane McCurry, Ruthie Miles, Patsy Tierney, Kathleen Hammond; nephew, Jack Miles; nieces: Colleen (McCurry) Newidomy and Deb (Hammond) Amell.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Tim Healey, Sean Healey, Colleen and her husband, Jim (who she adored and thought of as her own) Duckett, and Edward (Tobey) Healey. Grandchildren: Spencer, Brenna and Megan Healey, Colton Holmes and Abby Healey; many nieces; nephews; cousins and special friends, to include her bestie, Carol Hogan James.
There are no services scheduled, but will be planned at the convenience of her daughter.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.