June 23, 1945—Aug. 8, 2021

SUMMERVILLE, SC — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mom, Carol Ann (Smith) Healey, on August 8, 2021 at her daughter’s home in SC. She was the lone survivor of her clan and is now reunited with them and our Lord and Savior.

Born and raised in Fort Edward, NY on June 23, 1945 to parents: Joe and Philippa Smith, that was rust, not red hair her father would say, being the baby of five siblings.

Carol graduated from Fort Edward High School, class of 1963, and continued her education at Mary McClellan Hospital School of Nursing obtaining her LPN in 1964. She was meant for that career.

She had many interests and hobbies. She loved to travel, her favorite trip being her trip to Ireland (the homeland) with her sister, Kathleen and nieces, Kathy and Colleen. She was a sports enthusiast and a lover of the written word. Her wit and sense of humor were unmatched. Her memory was truly amazing, as she could tell you a story from the 1970’s and know every word said and everyone involved. I don’t think she ever went anywhere that she didn’t run into someone she knew.