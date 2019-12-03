Dec. 13, 1935 — Nov. 29, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Carol Ann Casabonne, 83, passed away peacefully Friday evening Nov. 29, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was born Dec. 13, 1935 in Troy, New York and was the eldest daughter of the late Elaine Chevalier Pendell-Wilson and John H. Pendell. She was raised in Troy and Green Island, New York. Carol graduated from Catholic Central High School, Troy, New York in 1952 and received a certificate in interior design from the International Correspondence School. She worked for Blue Cross Insurance Co. until her marriage in 1954.
Carol is survived by her five children, Peter (Kim Langmaid) of Vail, Colorado, Maribeth (James) Batsford of North Creek, New York, John Casabonne of Queensbury, David (Donna Bennett) of Highland Park, New Jersey, Daniel (Maria Steele) of South Glens Falls; her sister, M. Jeanne Pendell of Renssalear, New York; her daughter-in-laws, Mary Ellen (Carson) Casabonne of Clifton Park, and Leah (Schmidt) Casabonne of Prescott, Arizona; along with six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Peter G. Casabonne; and by her son, Kenneth Casabonne (59); and her partner of 12 years, Frederick Hanlon.
She was an avid outdoors woman active during all seasons of the year. Living in the central Adirondacks afforded Carol and her family the opportunity to participate in many sports. Golf, hiking, camping, boating, swimming, bicycling, sailing, skiing (Alpine and Nordic) all of which she brought a true passion to bear. She cultivated a wide network of friends, and most of them shared her passion for outdoor activities. The family home in Clifton Park and ultimately the family home in Chestertown, on Loon Lake, became the center for all family related activities. Carol’s generosity knew no boundaries. She often opened her home to her children’s friends that were less fortunate, taking on the role of surrogate mother and helping them find their way. Carol was a loving and dedicated wife of 49 years and mother for 65 years. She was an accomplished interior decorator, delighting in bringing form, color and function together to create beautiful and functional spaces for her friends and family. She was a reading enthusiast and loved to spend time working as a volunteer at the Public Library in Chestertown. Carol was a master at crossword puzzles and other word games played in the deep cold winters of the Adirondacks. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and of the Gore Mountain Goofs, with many of her friends. She was at her best when surrounded by her family and the celebrations of life that took place throughout her many years. Our best memories of Mom are of the many nights at the dining room table and hanging out in the kitchen getting in her way as she prepared one of many fantastic meals. She loved to entertain at anytime of year. All these things are what made Carol a great wife, mom, grandmother, sister and friend that completed her circle of life. She will be forever missed by all.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at St Isaac Jogues Catholic Church (formerly St. John’s), 86 Riverside Drive, Chestertown, NY. A reception to follow at Lizzy Keyes Restaurant, 89 River St., Warrensburg, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY.
