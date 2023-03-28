Carol and Peter W. Nelson

QUEENSBURY - Carol (Moynehan) Nelson passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at her home with her family by her side at the age of 83.

Peter W. Nelson was quickly called to follow her on Thursday, March 23, 2023, also at home with family surrounding him at the age of 85.

Born in Glens Falls on June 4, 1939, Carol was the daughter of the late Leonard J. and Dorothy (Singleton) Moynehan. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1957, and in 1961 she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Potsdam. After teaching for many years, Carol retired from the United Methodist Church Daycare Nursery.

An Eastender born October 29, 1937, in Glens Falls, Pete was the son of Walter and Laura (Lemery) Nelson. He also graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1957. In 1961, he joined the United States Army, and was honorably discharged in 1963.

He spent many years working at Ciba Geigy and eventually retired from being the Print Shop Manager at Warren County.

Pete and Carol were high school sweethearts. Upon knowing his return date from deployment in 1963, Carol generously gave him a two-month timeline before they married on September 28, 1963 at St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls.

From there, their almost 60 year marriage began and they raised three children in a home full of love and laughter.No matter how many broken pieces of furniture, totalled cars, or questionable decisions were made, they met it with humor and support.

Carol loved teaching preschool and interacting with children throughout her life. Her appreciation for simple joys is something that could be felt as she spent hours planning fun activities for her class or when she took her own children on barefoot walks in puddles after heavy rainstorms. She was a natural with all of her grandkids, doting on each one and took great pride in all of them. She loved spending time with her family, especially the recurring Maine vacations to the oceans. She was always ready with a warm smile and demonstrated graciousness in all she did.

When not waiting in the car while Carol shopped, Pete could be found on the Little League fields coaching baseball after work or cheering on his children and grandchildren at various sporting events through the years. He would regale us with stories of the pillows and other sub-standard safety sport equipment they would use while playing ball at East Field as kids. The Brooklyn Dodgers and UConn Women's basketball were his teams of choice and distractions from watching the games would not be tolerated. No matter where he went he ran into somebody he knew. He was a quiet man, but quick-witted and kind-hearted.

Besides her parents, Carol was predeceased by three sisters: Sandra Moynehan, Susan Gravel, and Nancy Graham. In addition to his parents, Peter Nelson was predeceased by his wife, Carol Nelson; a sister Judy Deyette; and a brother, David.

Those left to cherish their memory are three children: Michael (Kim) Nelson, Stacey (Todd) Crawford, and Jill (William) Peterson, all of Queensbury; eight grandchildren: Travis (Baileigh) and Madeline (Nelson), Greg, Drew, Peter and Jake (Crawford), Zoe and Savion (Peterson); one great-grandchild, Weston (Nelson) ; a brother, David Moynehan; brother-in-law, Ward Gravel; also many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will take place April 4, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 18, at 10:00 a.m. at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation in Queensbury, with the Rev. Joseph Busch officiating. A graveside ceremony will take place immediately after at St. Mary's Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Sarah Haight and Kim Nassivera-Bowman who helped provide comfort, care, and support to Carol, Pete and the whole family.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.