Carol Anagnos

May 17, 1938 - March 27, 2022

WAKE FOREST, NC — Carol Anagnos, 83, of Wake Forest, NC passed away peacefully at home on March 27, 2022, with her children at her side.

Carol was born in Irvington, NJ on May 17, 1938. She met her husband, Edward, and lifelong love when she was a high school sophomore and after marrying, they were residents of Springfield, NJ until 1991. They were married 58 years before his passing in October 2016. Carol worked for many years as a licensed insurance agent in both NJ and NY before retiring in 2000.

Carol lived in Queensbury, NY for 14 years before she and her husband built their dream home in Lake George, NY in 2005. After spending many winters in Naples, FL, they moved there in 2012. In 2016 they relocated to Wake Forest, NC to be nearer to their eldest daughter Donna and her family.

They loved traveling and enjoyed many cruises, especially those spent with their children and grandchildren.

In retirement, Carol was an avid gardener who also enjoyed reading, cooking, bird watching and puzzles. "When you've got goals and dreams, you don't feel old. Life is lovely — I wouldn't have missed it" — Burl Ives.

Carol is predeceased by her husband and love of her life Edward, her only sister Joan Rieger and brother-in-law Raymond.

She wanted to give a very special thank you to their children: Donna Waynor and her husband Kevin of Raleigh, NC, James Anagnos and his wife Eve of Lake George, NY and Linda Oswald and her husband Jeffrey of Stewartsville, NJ, for their eternal love, support and caring. She was the proud and loving grandmother of: Kaitlyn and Thomas Oswald, Nicholas Anagnos and Hailey Waynor; she is also survived by her two nieces: Karen Rieger-Sachs and Christine Rieger-Loh. Riley, her beloved dog was her constant companion after her husband's death.

Funeral arrangements for a private burial are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, a remembrance may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.