Dec. 4, 1938—Aug. 24, 2021

QUEENSBURY/INDIAN LAKE — Carol A. Meade, 82, of Stephanie Lane and formerly of Indian Lake, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 24, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on December 4, 1938 in Indian Lake, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Celia (Parker) King. She was a 1957 graduate of Indian Lake Central School.

She married Edwin Meade on June 21, 1958 in Olmstedville.

Carol was a devoted wife and mother. In the early years of their marriage, she worked at the PX in France, when Ed was stationed there in the Army, and later as a telephone operator in Old Forge. She also worked as a guide at the Adirondack Museum.

She was predeceased by her parents; a grandson, Christian Belmore; siblings: Leona Woodman, Marlene Locke, Bernard “Jack” King and Howard King.

Survivors include her loving husband of 63 years, Edwin Meade; their children: Tamara (Mark) Belmore of Victor, NY, Edwin (Lisa) Meade of Hudson Falls, Marcia Luzier of Hudson Falls, Eric (Angela Rivers) Meade of Hudson Falls; five grandchildren: Marcus and Alec Belmore, Ben and Sam Meade, Conner Luzier; a sister, Linda McCane; and a brother, Albert King; several nieces, nephews; and cousins.