July 16, 1931 — June 18, 2020

TICONDEROGA — Carmine M. Gijanto, a long-time local pharmacist, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Elderwood Nursing Home of Ticonderoga. He was 88.

The son of the late Angelo M. and Mary Ann (Pacca) Gijanto, he was born in Ticonderoga on July 16, 1931. After attending Ticonderoga High School, he graduated from the Albany College of Pharmacy in 1953. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving mainly in France during the Korean War.

On Aug. 18, 1958, he married Isabelle N. Hughes at St. Patrick’s Church in Watervliet. The following year, “Carm,” as he was known to family and friends, bought the Jeffers’ Block in Ticonderoga, where he owned and operated the Village Pharmacy until 1992.

An avid golfer, he was a past president of the Ticonderoga Country Club, and a fixture in the club’s Classic League. In addition to golf, he loved the New York Yankees, the Syracuse Orange, and playing cards at the Adirondack Lanes. Carm also loved Lake George, where he purchased “the plot” in 1955. Along with friends and family, he enjoyed the lakefront retreat for many years.

He was a 3rd degree member of the Ticonderoga Knights of Columbus No. 333, as well as the Kiwanis and the Elks.

He was predeceased by his wife, Isabelle N. Gijanto, and by one brother, Donald R. Gijanto.

Survivors include his daughter Isabelle M. Kingsley and her husband, Tom, of Pittsford, Vermont; three grandchildren, Isabelle H. Kingsley, Thomas H. Kingsley and Mary D. Kingsley, all of Pittsford; two brothers, James Gijanto of Ticonderoga and Key Colony Beach, Florida, and John Gijanto of Vero Beach, Florida; and several cherished nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Howard J. Venette, Pastor, will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will follow at the family plot of St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

