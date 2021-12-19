June 14, 1927—Dec. 16, 2021

MECHANICVILLE — Carmine James DeCrescente, Sr., 94, an icon to his hometown, legendary entrepreneur, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at his residence from complications of COVID-19, in the company of his loved ones.

Born in Mechanicville, June 14 (Flag Day) 1927, son of the late Angelo and Josephine (Cimino) DeCrescente, graduated from Mechanicville High School, forged his parents signature and enlisted in the US Navy at age 17 during WWII.

Carm was a “Beer Man” by day and a musician by night. He began working in the beer business in 1948 with his father Angelo, who established DeCrescente Distributing Company (DDC) that same year. While working with his father, he began by doing everything from selling to delivery.

Besides his passion for the beer business, he was an outstanding musician as well. He played the clarinet and the saxophone in the “Carmine DeCrescente Trio” for over 30 years. The trio included Joseph Gaetano, drums, and Dominick Zappone, accordion. They performed at many weddings, anniversary parties, and Restaurant and Tavern Association events. They also performed regularly at The Edison Club, Panza’s Restaurant and Joyce’s Log Cabin. Carm had a knack for quickly learning and performing a song, as though he had been playing it for years. He last played a set of five songs at his 90th birthday party in 2017. He lit up the crowd with his incredible talent and never missed a beat.

In his leadership at DDC, he was one who led by example. Like in other areas of his life, he was considered the “leader of the pack”. After 25 successful years working alongside his father, he became President of DDC in 1973. He then took the business to the next level through his incredible vision. With his wife Mary alongside him, they surpassed the one million case mark in 1988, quite an accomplishment from a business that began in a small garage in Mechanicville, NY. Eventually, in 1997, Carm transitioned DDC to his son, C.J., Jr. after working together with him for 18 years. He continued mentoring C.J. and assisting DDC through various acquisitions and successes. In 2005, Carm was inducted into the “Legends Hall of Fame” by the Miller Brewing Company, one of the most prestigious awards in the beer business today.

Carm took pride in his customer base, but not just from a business perspective. He enjoyed people and built long lasting friendships. He always made it a point to say hello to the owner, bartender or even people sitting at the bar, quickly making new relationships. He was also extremely loyal to his employees and always looked out for them both personally and professionally. It would not be odd to see him sweeping the floor alongside his warehouse folks on any given day, or hopping on a forklift whenever the company was shorthanded. He built the company on service and had no problem tossing a keg of beer in the back seat of his car and dropping it off on the weekend to fulfill a customer’s needs if necessary.

Carm was a longtime member and past Exalted Ruler of the Mechanicville/Stillwater Elks Lodge 1403, and Charter Member of the Mechanicville Athletic Club.

In his later years, he began having some great times with his friends at Saratoga National Golf Club. It became his new band of brothers and they enjoyed each other’s company, especially the birthday dinners together with Barbara and Don Lucarelli, Mary and Bob Howard, Tom Newkirk, Larry Hooker and Christa and Bob Boden(deceased). Carm was also known to “hold his own” pretty well in a game of gin rummy.

Although not a frequent traveler by any means, he took numerous trips with his son C.J. and friends to Florida. He provided the entertainment with his storytelling and thoroughly enjoyed their evenings together, laughing and telling jokes. Some of his stories could make you laugh until you cried!

In the end, what he loved the most and was so proud of was his family. Sunday dinner and a simple bowl of pasta and meatballs gave him perhaps the largest smile of all! That is the memory we will keep forever.

Carm was predeceased by his wife and business advisor of 60 years Mary (Cicchinelli) DeCrescente in 2009 and a son Leo John Boyland in 1973, along with his cherished aunts, uncles his many cousins and their families, his beloved cousin Sal Cimino and lifelong friend Frank Bove.

Carm was survived by his son C.J. (Marybeth) DeCrescente, Jr.; sister Angela “Babe” Dugan; grandchildren: Jessica (Lee) Aiezza, Carmine III (Brianna) DeCrescente, Matthew (Samuel) DeCrescente, Payton DeCrescente; and great-grandchildren: Maddox, Dylan, Lila, Leo, and Julian. The DeCrescente Family will never forget the incredible care Carm was given from Sophie Caruso, Jackie Mastrocola, Debra Greco, Raema Mitchell, Judy Noonan and Cathy Guerrerro. And finally, two people who always kept him going and were there every step of the way, Nekeisha “Nikki” Sullivan and Dr. Carl Sgambati. Your tireless efforts gave Carm more time in the world than we would have ever thought possible.

Due of the recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases, the DeCrescente family respectfully will only be conducting private services at this time. His hometown friends, employees and business associates, whom Carm loved, are asked to pray for Carm’s family, and look forward to a time in the future to express their condolences and many, many stories of that lovable man, Carm DeCrescente.

Burial with military honors will be held privately in the family plot in St. Paul’s Cemetery.

A special way of remembrance may be to make memorial contributions in proud and loving memory of Carmine J. DeCrescente, Sr. to the Alzheimers’s Association of Northeastern NY, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205.

