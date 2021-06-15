Dec. 9, 1925—June 11, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Carmine “Carl” DiBattista, 95, formerly of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2021 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home with family by his side.

Born December 9, 1925 in Rizzacorno, Chieti, Italy he was the son of the late Antonio and Faustina DiBattista. He emigrated to the United States with his family in February 1927 and grew up in Muse, PA. During World War II he was stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba from 1944 through 1946. On May 31, 1947 he married Elizabeth “Betty” Arrigoni at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Lawrence, PA. Under the GI Bill Carl graduated from Penn State in 1949 with a Degree in Finance.

Carl was a communicant at St. Michael the Archangel Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 11160, the Rev. Robert A. Nugent Council, and the Bereavement Committee. He also volunteered for Meals on Wheels.

Carl worked at Montgomery Wards and then for R&M Supplies for 20+ years until his retirement. He loved to hunt and fish, work in his garden and was a certified Master Gardener.