Carly M. Snyder

Carly had many gifts and a warm soul. A beautiful woman inside and out, who could not see the beauty she possessed. For as much joy as she brought, she carried an insurmountable amount of darkness. She fought anxiety and the cruel reality of living in the relentless grip of depression for many years. She soaked up pain like a sponge and it often got the best of her. She had again overcome her opioid addiction and had been clear of it for the past year, and remained opioid free at her death. Ultimately the damage she had done to her heart/body was too much and finally took her life.

She was fortunate to have found “the one”, as she often referred to him, her fiance, Dylan Reid. She would say “he gets me” and that he did. He made a girl that could not see her own beauty and worth come alive. He was able to reach a part of her that no other could. The evening of her engagement was like a fairy tale and she finally felt like a princess. Together they became the parents of Reagan Marie Reid and she was an amazing mother. She gave a precious gift to Dylan and our families in Reagan, as she outwardly carries light of happiness Carly always struggled to find.