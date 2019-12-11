April 3, 1934 — Dec. 9, 2019

HADLEY — Carl W. Reed Jr., 85, of Adirondack Road, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Elderwood of North Creek, following a long illness.

Born on April 3, 1934 in Scotia, he was the son of the late Carl Sr. and Dorothy (Teste) Reed.

Carl attended Schenectady High School.

He married Alberta M. Hopkins on March 14, 1953 in Corinth. The couple first resided in Corinth before moving to Lake Luzerne/Hadley, were they had lived for over 60 years.

Carl was employed as a contractor/stone mason for 50 years until his retirement.

During his younger days, he served as a Boy Scout leader in Corinth.

He enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, playing cards, working outside, playing in softball leagues, and spending time with his grandchildren, always with a piece of candy ready to give them.

Carl will be remembered for his great sense of humor, and his love for the kids.

Besides his parents, Carl was predeceased by five siblings, Barbara Reed, Norman Reed, Violet Clough, Francis Reed, and Patricia Berry.