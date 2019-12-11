April 3, 1934 — Dec. 9, 2019
HADLEY — Carl W. Reed Jr., 85, of Adirondack Road, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Elderwood of North Creek, following a long illness.
Born on April 3, 1934 in Scotia, he was the son of the late Carl Sr. and Dorothy (Teste) Reed.
Carl attended Schenectady High School.
He married Alberta M. Hopkins on March 14, 1953 in Corinth. The couple first resided in Corinth before moving to Lake Luzerne/Hadley, were they had lived for over 60 years.
Carl was employed as a contractor/stone mason for 50 years until his retirement.
During his younger days, he served as a Boy Scout leader in Corinth.
He enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, playing cards, working outside, playing in softball leagues, and spending time with his grandchildren, always with a piece of candy ready to give them.
Carl will be remembered for his great sense of humor, and his love for the kids.
Besides his parents, Carl was predeceased by five siblings, Barbara Reed, Norman Reed, Violet Clough, Francis Reed, and Patricia Berry.
Survivors besides his wife of 66 years, Alberta Reed of Hadley include two daughters, Carla Hayes (Richard) of Stony Creek and Christine Reed of Hadley; five grandchildren, Clifford Howe (Leah) of Glens Falls, John Howe (Ashley) of Glens Falls, Ean Hayes of Stony Creek, Elisa Hayes of Corinth, and Amy Shippee (Robert Jr.) of Corinth; many great-grandchildren; four siblings, Beverly Jones (George) of Colorado, Jean Locke of Florida, Almond “Al” Reed of California, and Charles Reed of Florida; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Carl’s request, there are no services or calling hours.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Elderwood of North Creek for their kindness and compassionate care given to Carl during his stay.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
