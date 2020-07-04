Nov. 24, 1958 — May 17, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Carl W. “Carlos” Critelli, 61, a resident of Glens Falls passed away on May 17, 2020 at his home unexpectedly.
He was born on Nov. 24, 1958 in North Adams, Massachusetts and was the son of Ralph and Rosalie (Simon) Critelli.
Carl will be greatly missed. He enjoyed the company of his close friends, his country and rock ‘n’ roll music. Besides his father, he is predeceased by three sisters and one cousin.
Survivors include his daughter, Bridget Critelli; his mother, Rose Critelli; a very close and special friend, Marcia; and his faithful companion, Chico (the Chihuahua) as well as many dear friends.
Funeral services were private and at the convenience of the family. His family and friends would like you to keep Carl in your thoughts and prayers. For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.
