Feb. 27, 1940 — Aug. 15, 2019
HADLEY — Carl P. Smith, 79, of Rollman Circle, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at Albany Medical Center, following a short illness, with his loving family by his side.
Born on Feb. 27, 1940 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Francis and Lillian (Sodini) Smith.
Carl graduated from Corinth High School in 1958.
He joined the United States Air Force in 1958, serving as an avionics technician for 20 years until his retirement as a tech sergeant in 1978. He served during the Vietnam War, flying several missions over Vietnam out of his base in Thailand.
Carl married Judith A. Quinto on April 16, 1966 in Riverside, California. During their marriage, the couple resided in several locations while he served in the Air Force, including Riverside and Merced, California and in Rome, New York.
Following his Air Force career, he was employed by Northrop Grumman Corporation at Griffiss Air Force Base for several years until his retirement.
Carl was a communicant of the Church of the Immaculate Conception/Holy Mother and Child Parish of Corinth for many years.
He also served as an election inspector for many years for the Town of Hadley and delivered Meals on Wheels in Hadley with his wife, Judy, for several years.
Carl enjoyed watching the New York Yankees and the San Francisco 49ers, his dog, Ted, bowling, traveling with his wife during his retirement, hanging out with his buddy, John Quinto and spending time with his family and friends.
Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by one brother, Robert Smith; and sister-in-law, Gail.
Survivors besides his wife of 53 years include one son, Christopher F. Smith (Mecca) of Carrollton, Texas; one grandson, Christian J. Smith of Carrollton, Texas; a special niece, Tina Potter (Mike) of Ballston Spa; a special family friend, Monica; several close cousins, “the cousins lunch club”; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth, with Rev. Kenneth Swain officiating.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Members of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 of Corinth will hold a service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank the amazing staff and doctors on Two B Surgical Intensive Care at Albany Medical Center for their excellent and compassionate care during his stay.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Town of Hadley Meals on Wheels Program, payable to: Northeast Dining and Lodging, c/o the Saratoga County Office of the Aging, 152 W. High St., Ballston Spa, NY 12020.
